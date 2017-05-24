LONDON May 24 British police chiefs responded
to leaks of information relating to Monday's suicide bombing in
Manchester that appeared in U.S. media by warning that breaches
of trust between international partners undermined their
investigation.
"We greatly value the important relationships we have with
our trusted intelligence, law enforcement and security partners
around the world," a spokesman for the National Police Chiefs
council said, responding to U.S. reports which included images
said to be from the scene of the bombing.
"These relationships enable us to collaborate and share
privileged and sensitive information that allows us to defeat
terrorism and protect the public at home and abroad."
"When that trust is breached it undermines these
relationships, and undermines our investigations and the
confidence of victims, witnesses and their families. This damage
is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of
potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism
investigation."
