UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Philip to spend second night in hospital
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
LONDON May 25 British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns about U.S. leaks of intelligence about a suicide bomb attack in Manchester with President Donald Trump at a Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday, the Guardian newspaper said.
The government is "furious" over a string of leaks of details about the investigation into a blast which killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, Sky news said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
* Dollar seen getting bump if U.S. tax reform enacted * Sterling rebounds after Haldane's rate-hike remarks * Falling oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 21 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hovering at a one-month peak as it consolidated gains from earlier this week on expectations of a possibly another Federal Reserve