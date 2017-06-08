TRIPOLI, June 8 The suicide bomber who killed 22
people at a concert in Manchester last month was radicalised in
2015 while living in Britain, his brother has told Libyan
counter-terrorism investigators in Tripoli.
Salman Abedi's brother Hashem also said he had bought
equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know
where it would be carried out, Ahmed Bin Salem, a spokesman for
Tripoli's Special Deterrence Force (Rada), told Reuters.
Rada is an anti-terrorism force aligned with the U.N.-backed
government in Tripoli. It arrested Salman Abedi's father,
Ramadan, and his younger brother, Hashem, in the days after the
attack, and has been questioning them and other members of the
family.
