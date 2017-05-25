LONDON May 25 British Prime Minister Theresa
May will raise concerns with President Donald Trump on Thursday
about U.S. leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in
Manchester, a British government source said.
British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by
leaks in the U.S. media which police fear could hinder a hunt
for a possible bomb-maker still at large.
The BBC reported that British police had stopped sharing
information about the Manchester bombing with the United States,
due to anger over the detailed disclosures. The source said that
was an operational matter for police.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)