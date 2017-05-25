LONDON May 25 British interior minister Amber
Rudd is "confident" that leaks to the U.S. media about the
investigation into a suicide bombing in Manchester which killed
22 people will end, a BBC reporter said on Thursday.
"Home Secretary says she's 'confident' the leaks about
Manchester attack to U.S. media will now end," BBC political
correspondent Vicki Young said on Twitter, referring to the
interior minister by the commonly used title in Britain.
On Wednesday, Rudd said she found the leaks "irritating" and
expressed confidence that they would end. However a new leak of
photographs of the bomb site then prompted British police to
stop sharing intelligence about the attack with U.S.
counterparts.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)