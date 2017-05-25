LONDON May 25 British interior minister Amber Rudd is "confident" that leaks to the U.S. media about the investigation into a suicide bombing in Manchester which killed 22 people will end, a BBC reporter said on Thursday.

"Home Secretary says she's 'confident' the leaks about Manchester attack to U.S. media will now end," BBC political correspondent Vicki Young said on Twitter, referring to the interior minister by the commonly used title in Britain.

On Wednesday, Rudd said she found the leaks "irritating" and expressed confidence that they would end. However a new leak of photographs of the bomb site then prompted British police to stop sharing intelligence about the attack with U.S. counterparts. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)