LONDON May 25 Armed police will patrol trains
across Britain from Thursday for the first time, British
Transport Police said, after the terror threat level was raised
to critical following a suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday.
The bomber killed 22 people in the attack on a concert hall
in the northern English city. Members of the armed forces have
been deployed at key sites to boost security since the threat
was raised to its highest level for the first time in 10 years.
Armed officers have been regularly patrolling the London
Underground since December last year, but this will be the first
time they have will have patrolled on board train services
elsewhere in the country, the police said.
"By having firearms officers on board trains we're ensuring
that trains remain as safe as possible for passengers. Our
patrols will be highly visible and passengers should feel
comforted by their presence," British Transport Police Chief
Constable Paul Crowther said in a statement.
Crowther said the move was not due to any specific
intelligence related to trains but was part of the national plan
to deal with the continuing threat.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)