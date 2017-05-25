LONDON May 25 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would "make clear" to U.S. President Donald Trump that intelligence shared between the two countries must remain secure, the Press Association reported.

British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the U.S. media about intelligence on a suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday. Police fear the leaks could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)