ANKARA May 25 The suicide bomber who killed 22
people in Manchester passed through Istanbul on his way to
Europe but there were no records of him entering Syria during
his travels, Turkish security officials told Reuters on
Thursday.
They said Turkey received no warning from European countries
about the bomber, Salman Abedi, so he was allowed to travel on
to Europe.
Describing Abedi's movements before the attack, one official
said: "There is flight traffic before his arrival to Europe. He
travels first to Europe, then to a third country and then to
Istanbul and back to Europe."
He said the "third country" was not Syria.
"He has not spent any time in Turkey (and) he has not had an
entry or exit from Syria during his travels, there is no such
information in his records," the official said.
