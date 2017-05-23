By Andy Bruce
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England May 23 Thousands of
Manchester residents gathered in the centre of the northern
English city on Tuesday in a show of defiance against a
suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including
children, in an attack at a crowded concert hall.
The vigil, held in warm evening sunshine in front of the
Town Hall, drew representatives of different religions who, one
by one, condemned Monday evening's bombing, which ripped through
a crowd leaving a show by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
Members of the city's Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh
communities said they wanted to show that Manchester, while
shocked, would not be cowed.
"It was incredibly emotional ... for us especially as Muslim
citizens," said Muhammad Khursheed, an imam of a mosque in the
Manchester suburb of Hulme. "We will stand together in spite of
oppression, terrorism. A strong, powerful message today."
British police on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber as
22-year-old Salman Abedi but gave no further details. U.S.
security officials, citing British intelligence officials, said
Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan parents.
After speeches by officials, people attending the vigil
gathered in small groups to talk among themselves. Some students
took turns to hug a woman dressed in a burka.
"Together. Unified," Daniel Liptrott, a 45 year-old
businessman said when asked how the vigil made him feel. "A
single act of terrorism isn't going to break that."
After a moment of silence, when many wept, the crowd broke
into repeated chants of "Manchester, Manchester."
A placard read: "Hate will never tear us apart", alluding to
the song "Love will tear us apart" by Joy Division, one of
Manchester's best known music groups.
Fans of the city's rival soccer teams Manchester United and
Manchester City stood together at the protest.
A local poet, Tony Walsh, read a poem from the steps of the
Town Hall to the crowd which drew loud cheers and applause.
"There's hard times again in these streets of our city, but
we won't take defeat and we don't want your pity, because this
is the place where we stand strong together with a smile on our
face, Mancunians forever," Walsh said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Gareth Jones)