LONDON May 24 A fifth person has been arrested
in connection with a suicide bombing in the northern English
city of Manchester which killed 22 people, police said on
Wednesday.
The man, who was carrying a package, was arrested in the
town of Wigan, 17 miles (27 km) to the west of Manchester city
centre.
"We have made an arrest in Wigan this afternoon in
connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at
Manchester Arena," a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police
said.
"When arrested, the man was carrying a package which we are
currently assessing."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout, Editing by
Paul Sandle)