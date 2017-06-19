LONDON, June 19 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said hatred and evil would never succeed after a van
ploughed into worshippers near a London mosque in a deliberate
attack on Muslims as they left prayers at mosques in north
London on Monday.
"This morning, our country woke to news of another terrorist
attack on the streets of our capital city: the second this month
and every bit as sickening as those which have come before," she
said outside her Downing Street office.
"It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and
the innocent going about their daily lives, this time British
Muslims as they left a mosque after prayers."
She said extra police resources would be deployed to provide
reassurance and said Britain had been far too tolerant of all
forms of extremism in the past.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle, editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)