LONDON, June 4 Britain's national parliamentary
election on Thursday should not be postponed following an attack
in London that killed six people late on Saturday, London Mayor
Sadiq Khan said.
Khan said Londoners would see an increased police presence
in the city after the deadly incident but there was no reason to
panic. He urged people to remain calm and vigilant.
Khan also said the official threat level remained at severe,
meaning an attack is highly likely.
"One of the things that we can do is show that we aren't
going to be cowed, is by voting on Thursday and making sure that
we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil
liberties and our human rights," Khan said.
"I'm not an advocate of postponing the election. I'm a
passionate believer in democracy and making sure that we vote
and we recognise actually that one of the things these
terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy," he said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William James; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)