LONDON Jan 19 Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping
agency stored emails from journalists working for several large
media organisations, according to documents released by former
U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, the Guardian
newspaper reported.
The emails from the New York Times, the Washington Post, the
Guardian, the Sun, Le Monde, NBC, the BBC and Reuters were among
70,000 harvested as part of a 10-minute bulk surveillance
exercise on one day in November 2008, the newspaper said.
The communications, which ranged from press releases to
discussions between reporters and editors about stories, were
accessed by a tap on fibre-optic cables, saved by GCHQ and then
shared on its intranet as part of a test exercise.
The Guardian said new evidence from British intelligence
documents revealed by Snowden also showed that a GCHQ
information security assessment had listed investigative
journalists as a threat along with terrorists and hackers.
Asked about the report, GCHQ said it did not comment on
intelligence matters.
"All of GCHQ's work is carried out in accordance with a
strict legal and policy framework, which ensures that our
activities are authorised, necessary and proportionate, and that
there is rigorous oversight," the agency said in a statement.
Snowden caused an international uproar in 2013 when he
disclosed details of the extent of surveillance and electronic
monitoring by the U.S. National Security Agency and its British
equivalent, the General Communications Headquarters, or GCHQ.
Facing charges in the United States, he fled to Russia where
he still lives.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden; Editing by
Gareth Jones)