Germany expects no delay in Brexit negotiations
BERLIN, June 16 Germany expects Britain and the European Union to start negotiations over Britain's departure from the EU on Monday as planned, a government spokesman said on Friday.
LONDON, March 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency security committee on Wednesday after what the police described as a "terrorist incident" outside the parliament building.
"There is a COBR meeting taking place today," a spokesman at the office of the British Prime Minister said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)
* Dinar re-tests 17-month high, S&P may upgrade Serbia's rating * Serbian president names next PM after months, reforms seen kept * CEE currencies regain ground after slide due to dollar buying By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, June 16 The dinar tested 17-month highs against the euro, helped by Serbia's reforms to improve revenue collection, which may yield a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor's on Friday, while other Central Europe
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.