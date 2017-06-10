By Guy Faulconbridge
| LONDON, June 10
LONDON, June 10 The following are comments by
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick about how police
are dealing with the threat to the United Kingdom.
Dick spoke in an interview with Reuters. Following are the
highlights:
Q. Is London safe?
"I know people will be concerned about what's happened in
the UK over the past 12 weeks including the two ghastly attacks
in London, but London is a wonderful international city and we
attract visitors from all over the world all the time and we
love it because it is so diverse. London is open. People are
going about their business.
"London is a safe city and we will do everything we can in
our power to keep you safe.
"We won't let them win and London will carry on."
Q. How can the police and security services defend against
what Prime Minister Theresa May has called a new breed of crude
copycat militants?
"This threat that we now face is a global phenomenon and in
this respect London is similar to other cities in the Western
world. Sadly we have seen such attacks elsewhere. We need to
continue to learn and adapt as a nation and indeed as a police
service.
"But some of the things that we have always done are very
important in this situation. We have excellent relationships
with our communities and we need people to give us information
more than they ever have done.
"We have a fantastic relationship with the intelligence
agencies and a great ability to analyse intelligence. We need to
do that ever more and ever better.
"We need people to be really alert. As an example in this
particular attack, we know that the attackers hired a vehicle
that very day. So we need, for example, people who are hiring
vans and lorries out to just think about who these people are
and if you have any concerns at all to contact us on the
anti-terrorist hotline."
Q. In the London Bridge attack, armed police shot dead the
three attackers just eight minutes after the first phone call
from the public. How prepared are the police?
"Ever since the appalling attacks in Mumbai there have been
other similar, what we would call, marauding terrorist attacks,
we have tried to build up our capability, skill and
understanding of how to tackle them.
"At any one time we have a large number of highly trained
specialist firearms officers who are very mobile and
strategically placed. They are able to respond exceptionally
quickly and with great professionalism and efficiency and as you
saw there with great courage."
Q. Can we expect more such attacks and how is it possible to
defend against such crude attacks?
"We have been doing everything we can to find out who was
behind these attacks. We believe that those three people planned
and executed the attack. We are still investigating to find out
whether anyone else knew about it or supported it in any way.
"We are highly effective at preventing attacks in this
country and we will step up a gear and do our level best to stop
any further attacks. But as you point out, highly volatile
people who are intent on doing something absolutely terrible and
who are quite happy - maybe even pleased - to kill themselves
and to use a low tech methods - these are difficult things to
defend against."
Q. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on
London Bridge, so is this a domestic or international threat?
"My observation is that in relation to the threat that we
have been facing most recently and the attacks that have been
successful and those that have been unsuccessful, the majority
of them have a domestic focus if I can put it that way, a
domestic centre of gravity. However there are international
connections and links in many of them.
On the Islamic State claim:
"This is quite common. On occasion Daesh [Daesh is an Arabic
acronym for Islamic State] and other organisations will claim
responsibility when long and careful investigations by
intelligence agencies here and overseas and a sober assessment
would subsequently say actually 'not at all'. But it may be that
some individuals who were not directed, not trained by an
overseas organisation have of course been inspired by them."
Q. Does the Metropolitan Police need more resources?
"I agree with the Prime Minister [Theresa May] when she said
that we do need to review across the board how we are tackling
terrorism, in terms of our powers, in terms of how we are
working with our communities and what is happening in our
communities, in terms of the internet, in terms of our
equipment, in terms of our computers and so forth.
"I am quite confident that we will be reviewing our
resources and I am expecting to have conversations with
colleagues across the police service about what we think we need
to face this changing and emerging threat. And we will of course
be talking to government.
"I am quite sure that I will be saying that I can lead a
police service which in the future can make even further savings
as we have all had to do but that we will want more resources to
help us and I am sure the same will be being said in the
intelligence agencies.
"I am not going to put a quantum on it. I think it would be
ridiculous to just pluck a figure out of the air or to say I
need more of this or that. But obviously we will be reviewing,
for example the number of armed officers we have and how they
work, and a whole host of other things that is likely, from my
point of view, to take more resources and I will be asking for
them."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)