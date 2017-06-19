Sterling jumps as market prices in BoE shift
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, June 19 Worshippers were hit by a van as they left a north London mosque, the Muslim Council of Britain said on Monday.
"We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left Finsbury Park Mosque," it said on Twitter.
At lease three people were seriously injured near the mosque, a witness told the BBC. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Nick Tattersall; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON, June 23 World stocks were poised to eke out slim gains for the week on Friday as a tentative recovery in oil prices spurred investors to hunt for bargains in the beaten-down energy sector and helped commodity-related currencies gain against the dollar.
* Dollar drifts, next week's US data awaited for inflation cues