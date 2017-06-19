LONDON, June 19 Worshippers were hit by a van as they left a north London mosque, the Muslim Council of Britain said on Monday.

"We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left Finsbury Park Mosque," it said on Twitter.

At lease three people were seriously injured near the mosque, a witness told the BBC. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Nick Tattersall; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)