LONDON, June 19 A white man deliberately
ploughed a van into worshippers near a north London mosque, the
Muslim Council of Britain said on Monday, citing witnesses and
video from the incident which left several people injured.
"It appears that a white man in a van intentionally ploughed
into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone
who had been taken ill," the Muslim Council said in a statement.
It said the incident was the most violent manifestation of
islamophobia in Britain in recent months and called for extra
security at places of worship as the end of the holy month of
Ramadan nears.
