LONDON, June 5 British police on Monday named
two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London
Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more, and said one of
them was previously known to the security services.
London's Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram
Shazad Butt, aged 27. Butt was previously known to police and
domestic spy agency, MI5 and was a British citizen who had been
born in Pakistan, the police said.
"However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this
attack was being planned and the investigation had been
prioritised accordingly," police said.
The second attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, aged 30,
who also went by the identity Rachid Elkhdar and was not known
to police. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.
Police said they were still working to establish the
identity of the third attacker.
