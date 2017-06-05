LONDON, June 5 Police said they had closed a
street in central London on Monday while they investigate an
unattended object.
Members of the public posted pictures on Twitter of a police
cordon at Jermyn Street, and said nearby offices and businesses
had been evacuated.
"We're currently investigating an unattended object on
Babmaes St," Westminster Police said on Twitter. "Jermyn Street
is closed at this time."
It comes after Britain's third Islamist attack in as many
months on Saturday, when three men rammed a van into pedestrians
on London Bridge before running into the bustling Borough Market
area where they stabbed people indiscriminately.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Andy Bruce)