LONDON, June 19 Police said they arrested a man
outside London's Paddington Station on Monday but added that the
incident was not terrorism-related, a few hours after a van
ploughed into worshippers near a mosque in the British capital.
"Officers have arrested a man outside Paddington for public
disorder and possessing an offensive weapon. The incident is not
terror related," British Transport Police said in a statement.
Video footage posted on Twitter showed officers restraining
a shirtless man outside the station before taking him away.
Police have said the earlier attack at the mosque, which
injured 10 people, appeared to be a terrorism incident which
would make it the fourth such attack in three months in Britain.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by William Schomberg;
editing by Michael Holden)