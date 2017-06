LONDON, June 4 A police operation was under way at an address in the Barking area of east London, Sky News reported on Sunday, showing aerial footage of a cordon around a block of flats and an ambulance parked outside.

There was no police statement immediately available, and it was unclear if there was any link to an attack in London which killed seven people on Saturday night. (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)