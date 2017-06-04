LONDON, June 4 Seven people are confirmed to
have died in an attack by three assailants who drove a van at
pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the
nearby Borough Market area, London's Metropolitan Police chief
Cressida Dick said on Sunday.
“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the
public have died. In addition, as you know, we believe, three
suspects are dead,” she said in a televised statement.
Dick said police believed the incident was under control,
but officers needed to conduct a thorough search of the area to
ensure everyone was accounted for and no further suspects were
at large.
"Our priority now is to work with our colleagues in the
national counter-terrorism police network and also with the
intelligence agencies and other security services to establish
more details about these individuals who carried out the attack
and the background to it," she said.
