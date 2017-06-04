(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, June 4 Eight police officers fired an
unprecedented number of bullets to stop three attackers in
London who appeared to be suicide bombers wearing explosive
vests, Britain's counter-terrorism police chief said on Sunday.
The three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on
London Bridge on Saturday night then ran into the bustling
Borough Market area where they stabbed numerous people. Seven
died and 48 were taken to hospital.
The attackers were wearing what were later found to be fake
explosive vests.
"Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons ...
Our initial assessment is in the region of 50 rounds, in the
region of 50 bullets were fired by those eight officers. The
three attackers were shot dead," Mark Rowley said.
Most police officers in Britain are not armed and it is
unusual for officers to fire their guns.
"The situation these officers were confronted with was
critical: a matter of life and death," Rowley said.
"Three armed men wearing what appeared to be suicide belts.
They had already attacked and killed members of the public and
had to be stopped immediately.
"Indeed I am not surprised that when faced with what they
must have feared were three suicide bombers, the firearms
officers fired an unprecedented number of rounds to be
completely confident that they had neutralised the threat that
those men posed."
A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds
during the incident.
Rowley said police were making significant progress in
identifying the three attackers, but gave no details. He said
police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried
out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others
were involved in the planning.
He also said security arrangements for forthcoming events
were being reviewed and the public could expect to see
additional police, both armed and unarmed, across the capital.
"You will also see increased physical measures in order to
keep the public safe on London's bridges," Rowley said.
Saturday's attack was the second to involve a vehicle
driving into pedestrians on a bridge in London in just three
months.
In March, five people died after an attacker drove a car at
pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman in the
grounds of parliament. The attacker was shot dead by police.
