GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as techs extend selloff; dollar rises
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
LONDON, April 27 British police said on Thursday they had arrested a man on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack after stopping him while he was carrying knives near Britain's parliament.
Police said the man was in his late twenties, and was detained on a major street between parliament and the residence of Prime Minister Theresa May, on suspicion of committing or instigating acts of terrorism and possession of an offensive weapon.
London's police force said they knew of no immediate further threat as a result of the arrest, and said counter-terrorism officers were continuing their investigation. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
* N.Irish parties seeking to restore regional government (Adds details, more quotes)
LONDON, June 15 Irish political party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it would oppose any deal between British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland that undermines the 1998 peace deal known as the Good Friday Agreement.