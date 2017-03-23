* "Lone wolf attack" difficult to stop-minister
* Years of practice have helped-London police head
* Ex-anti terrorism chief says it was "pure luck"
* Attacker named as British-born Khalid Masood
By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 23 British police have spent years
preparing the defence plan they put into action in London on
Wednesday but have repeatedly said it would be difficult to stop
a "lone wolf" attacker armed with unsophisticated weapons such
as a car and a knife.
Since the 9/11 attacks on the United States and the 2005
London bombings, the counter-terrorism police, the domestic spy
agency MI5, the foreign intelligence and eavesdropping agencies
have worked together more closely than ever before.
Boundaries have been broken down, joint meetings and
information sharing has become routine and they have funding for
more staff. Police said in the last four years they have
thwarted 13 terrorism plots similar to the mass killings carried
out by Islamist militants in Paris and Brussels.
But such close working links do not guarantee all plots will
be thwarted and one former anti-terrorism chief said it was down
to luck that Wednesday's attacker was stopped before doing more
damage.
British-born Khalid Masood, 52, was named by police as the
attacker who drove into pedestrians, killing at least two
people, before stabbing to death an unarmed officer outside
parliament. He was shot dead by police.
Prime Minister Theresa May said he had been investigated by
the MI5 security service "some years ago" as a peripheral figure
over concerns about violent extremism.
She appeared to dispel suggestions that he should have been
more closely monitored by MI5. The police said Masood, who used
a number of other aliases, had been previously convicted but not
for any terrorism offences.
"The case is historical – he was not part of the current
intelligence picture," May said. "There was no prior
intelligence of his intent – or of the plot."
Police said his first conviction was in November 1983 for
criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession
of a knife.
Security services in Belgium and France have faced criticism
at home and abroad for intelligence failures and their response
to attacks in Brussels, Paris and Nice.
Intelligence officers have repeatedly said they cannot
monitor every suspect and that the conflict in Syria had led to
a steep increase in Islamic State militant attempts to incite
attacks on the UK.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a
statement issued by its Amaq news agency, but it was not clear
whether the attacker was directly connected to the jihadist
group.
MI5, which employs about 4,000 people, has been fully
mobilised in support of the police in the wake of the attack.
But the response of the police to Wednesday's attack and the
security around parliament has already faced scrutiny, with
questions about how the knife-wielding attacker was able to get
into the perimeter of parliament and stab an unarmed officer.
The attack took place in London's most heavily guarded area
where armed police routinely patrol. The new headquarters of
London's Metropolitan Police is also barely a stone's throwaway.
PURE LUCK
Kevin Hurley, the former head of counter-terrorism for the
City of London police force, said it was "pure luck" the
attacker was stopped and shot dead by a specialist VIP
protection officer.
He said it was time for all British police to be armed.
According to government figures, only about 5 percent of British
police are authorised to carry guns.
"Here we are still with unarmed police officers at the front
gate of Parliament Square directly on the high street," Hurley
told BBC Radio Scotland.
"So even now, in the middle of London, we are still
complacent about the nature of the threat we face. If you don't
stop these people immediately as we've just seen they go on to
spread misery mayhem and murder wherever they are. I do wish we
would wake up and see what's going on in the world."
Bernard Hogan-Howe, who stepped down as London police chief
in February, has previously said they were struggling to recruit
the extra firearms officers.
NEW TACTICS, NEW THREATS
London police say they constantly update their tactics to
adapt to new threats. Attacks requiring little planning or
expertise have recently joined the threat list alongside
sophisticated al Qaeda plots and the prospect of marauding
militants.
Armed police officers would now "go forward" to take on
militants, Craig Mackey, the current acting London Police chief,
told reporters on Thursday.
Just three days earlier, armed police staged an exercise on
the River Thames to simulate their response to the hijacking of
a tourist boat.
"The work we've done over many years, practising and
exercising for scenarios like yesterday has helped," Mackey
said.
But added: "Nothing prepares people ... for what the reality
of what occurred yesterday."
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon agreed there was little the
police could do when faced with something that required little
planning or technical expertise.
"This kind of attack, this lone wolf attack, using things
from daily life: a vehicle, a knife, are much more difficult to
forestall," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon told BBC TV.
"We're also dealing with an enemy, a terrorist enemy, that
is not making demands or taking people hostage, but simply wants
to kill as many people as possible. This is a new element to
international terrorism."
