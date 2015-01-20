(Adds quotes, context)
By William James
LONDON Jan 20 Intelligence agencies and
technology companies need to agree on data-sharing to keep
attacks like those in Paris earlier this month from becoming
commonplace, the former head of Britain's foreign intelligence
service said on Tuesday.
John Sawers, speaking in public for the first time since
leaving the Secret Intelligence Service in November, said trust
between governments and technology companies had been shattered
and needed to be rebuilt.
"There needs to be some new compact between the technology
companies and those who are responsible for security if we're
not to see events like we saw in Paris last week ... becoming
more and more features of our lives," Sawers said, also citing
recent security incidents in Yemen and Nigeria.
Sawers blamed the breakdown in trust on revelations by
Edward Snowden, the former U.S. spy agency contractor who
disclosed the extent of surveillance and electronic monitoring
by the U.S. and Britain. The debate Snowden had provoked over
civil liberties was difficult, but not impossible, to resolve,
Sawers said.
"I don't believe there is a trade-off between privacy and
security; I think they go together," he said. "If you have a
society which evades and abuses privacy, then ultimately there
will be a reaction against the damage to your security."
National security is gaining political significance before
Britain's elections in May and after attacks by Islamist gunmen
in Paris that killed 17 people. Britain is on its second-highest
threat level, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.
A "hardened core" of fighters returning to Britain from Iraq
and Syria pose a real threat, Sawers said, and despite the
efforts of security services and police an attack against the
country will eventually happen.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised laws giving
greater access to online communication if he wins the May
general election, but some of his rivals oppose the scale of his
proposals.
Sawers backed Cameron's stance, saying that while he
understood the value of online communication services like
Facebook's WhatsApp and Apple's FaceTime, and
used them himself, they could not be beyond the reach of
monitoring agencies.
"If the technology companies allow to be developed areas
which are simply impenetrable, you are inviting problems," he
said at the release of a study by public affairs firm Edelman on
attitudes towards bodies like the security services.
The call for greater monitoring of online communications is
a familiar one from intelligence officials. On Sunday, a former
head of the domestic intelligence service said Britain's
anti-terror laws were "not designed for the current digital
world" and no longer fit for purpose.
