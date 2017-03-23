RPT-Bank of England comes closest to voting for a rate rise since 2007
(Alerts on QE vote split corrected. No changes to following story.) By David Milliken and Andy Bruce
LONDON, March 23 British police cordoned off streets in Shoreditch, east London, on Thursday and were investigating a suspect package, a day after an attack at the country's parliament killed three people and put the city on high alert.
A police spokesman said shortly afterwards that the package had been declared not suspicious and the roads were returning to normal. "All stood down," he said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)
(Alerts on QE vote split corrected. No changes to following story.) By David Milliken and Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 15 British finance minister Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 15 Sterling surged over a full cent on Thursday following signs of a shift in the Bank of England's stance on keeping UK interest rates at record lows, while the Federal Reserve's sticking to expectations of further rises lifted the dollar.