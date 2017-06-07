By Raquel Castillo
MADRID, June 7 Spain's interior minister on
Wednesday questioned the length of time that Britain was taking
to identify victims of Saturday's Islamist attack in London, and
said the delay was causing misery to the family of a possible
Spanish victim.
Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria jumped off his bike to help a
woman who was being stabbed in the rampage, fighting off her
attacker with a skateboard, his family told Spanish media.
However, he was set upon by two other men and was last seen
slumped on the pavement, the family said, citing friends who
were with him at the time.
Echeverria's family has travelled to London to assist in any
identification. The 39-year-old is from Madrid but lived in
London, where he worked for HSBC.
Police received his fingerprints on Sunday but they were not
enough to make an identification and they have asked for DNA
tests, which could delay the process further, El Pais newspaper
reported.
"The amount of time Britain is taking to identify people
seems strange to me," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said
in an interview with Radio Nacional on Wednesday, echoing
similar remarks made by the foreign minister on Tuesday.
"Ignacio Echeverria's family is showing exemplary behaviour
and is going through an inhuman and desperate situation," he
added.
London police said specialist officers were working with the
families of victims to identify those who were killed and
liaison officers had been sent out to families of people
believed to be dead.
They have so far officially identified two victims. The
death toll stands at seven, with dozens wounded.
Police said there were a number of reasons why an
identification could take longer in some circumstances and that
families would be notified as soon as possible.
"We work in liaison with the coroner, that's how the system
works. When the coroner is content and we are content with the
ID we have got we will issue that publicly," a police spokesman
said.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, his brother Joaquin
Echeverria wrote: "Still no news from Ignacio Echeverria. The UK
authorities ask us for 24 or 48 more hours to give us
information."
The French government announced and named on Wednesday a
second French victim who was killed on Saturday night and is
waiting for confirmation on a third man who may have been
knocked off London Bridge during the attacks.
The Australian foreign affairs department on Wednesday
confirmed two Australians died in the attack, but did not name
them.
The families named the victims as Sara Zelenak, 21, and
Kristy Boden, 28. Both were listed as missing for days and they
were not identified until after their parents flew to London and
met directly with police.
(Additional reporting by Micahel Holden in London, John Irish
in Paris and Jane Wardell in Sydney, Writing By Sonya Dowsett,
