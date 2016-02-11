LONDON Feb 11 The British government has
significant work to do to justify allowing the authorities to
spy on the public's internet use, one of the main planks of a
new planned surveillance law, lawmakers said on Thursday.
Ministers must also spell out their plans on encryption to
ensure that they will not force tech firms to provide a "back
door" for spies, the parliamentary committee set up to
scrutinise the proposed legislation said.
"There is much to be commended in the draft Bill, but the
Home Office has a significant amount of further work to do
before Parliament can be confident that the provisions have been
fully thought through," Paul Murphy, the committee chairman
said.
Last November, the government unveiled its plans for
sweeping new surveillance powers, a watered-down version of a
so-called "snoopers' charter" which was dropped in the face of
huge hostility including from a similar scrutinising committee.
Britain says the planned bill was vital because police and
the security agencies have fallen behind terrorists and serious
criminals they are trying to track because of technological
advances.
The British bill, which comes before parliament later this
year, is being watched closely by governments and tech companies
around the world due to its proposals.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)