(Repeats advisory on withdrawal of April 28 story)

LONDON/WASHINGTON May 3 The story headlined "London terrorism suspect was on Gaza flotilla ship in 2010 - sources" published on April 28 is withdrawn and a substitute story will be published soon.

The story has been withdrawn because Reuters sources were unable to confirm their initial information that Khalid Omar Ali was aboard the Mavi Marmara in May 2010. STORY_NUMBER: L8N1I07PP STORY_DATE: 28/04/2017 STORY_TIME: 1704 GMT