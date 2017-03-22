LONDON, March 22 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson condemned Wednesday's attack outside parliament in
London and expressed his condolences to the victims and their
families.
"We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether
they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists,
the victims know no difference," he said in a statement.
An assailant stabbed a policeman and was shot by an officer
in what police describe as a "terrorist incident", which also
involved a car crashing into pedestrians.
