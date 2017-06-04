LONDON, June 4 At least six people were killed
by attackers near London Bridge on Saturday, police said.
Police said three attackers drove a vehicle into pedestrians
on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.
"Armed response officers then responded very quickly and
bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and
killed on Borough Market," Mark Rowley, Britain's top
anti-terrorism officer, said.
"Sadly, six people have died in addition to the three
attackers shot by police," he said.
"The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within
eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what
looked like explosive vests but these were later established to
be hoaxes," he said.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Paul Sandle, writing by Guy
Faulconbridge)