LONDON, June 4 U.S. President Donald Trump
tweeted on Sunday about a militant attack in London which killed
seven people, quoting London Mayor Sadiq Khan telling Britons
not to be alarmed, in what appeared to be a criticism of Khan's
response to the incident.
"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor
of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" Trump
tweeted.
Earlier Khan had said Britons should not be alarmed to see a
higher police presence on the streets of London following the
incident.
Last year Khan was elected mayor of the city to become the
first Muslim to head a major Western capital.
