LONDON, June 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday of making a "pathetic
excuse" over one of his comments in the wake of the attack that
killed seven people in London.
Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to
the attack that people would see an increased police presence on
the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.
"Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think
fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working
hard to sell it!" Trump said in a Tweet. MSM referred to
mainstream media.
Trump had faced a barrage of criticism on Sunday over an
earlier Tweet attacking Khan.
