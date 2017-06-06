LONDON, June 6 British Foreign Secretary Boris
Johnson said on Tuesday he saw no reason to cancel Donald
Trump's state visit to Britain after the U.S. president
criticised Mayor Sadiq Khan's response to the London Bridge
killings.
Trump has lambasted Khan on Twitter, accusing him of making
a "pathetic excuse", for saying that Londoners should not be
alarmed by the sight of additional police on the streets of the
capital following the attack that killed seven people.
"He (Khan) is entirely right to say what he said to reassure
the people of his city about the presence of armed officers on
the streets," Johnson said in a BBC radio interview in response
to a question on whether Trump's state visit should be
cancelled.
"The invitation has been issued and accepted and I see no
reason to change that but as far as what Sadiq Khan has said
about the reassurances he's offered the people of London, I
think he was entirely right to speak in the way he did."
"I don't wish to enter into a row between those two
individuals who are I think are probably perfectly able to stick
up for themselves," he said of Trump and Khan.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Kate Holton, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)