LONDON Dec 7 The stabbing of a man in the
London metro in what police described as a terrorist attack
provoked a defiant riposte from a bystander that has struck a
chord in Britain: "You ain't no Muslim, bruv".
The 29-year-old assailant shouted "This is for Syria" as he
attacked a 56-year-old man and threatened others before being
detained by police who used a stun gun, witnesses said.
Video footage posted on Twitter showed police officers
closing in on the knife-wielding man and eventually pinning him
down after the attack, in which two people were wounded at the
Leytonstone underground station.
An onlooker standing near a pool of blood shouted the
colloquial phrase that has swiftly become a popular Twitter
hashtag #YouAintNoMuslimBruv and is intended to deny that such
an attack could have anything to do with Islam.
Some Twitter users quoted Islamic scripture to contradict
militant Islamists who try to use Islam to justify attacks on
unarmed civilians and to recruit followers in the West and
Middle East.
"#YouAintNoMuslimBruv, just another psychopath attempting to
use religion as an excuse to justify your barbaric actions!!"
said one Twitter user, Natasha.
British warplanes joined air strikes against Islamic State
in Syria for the first time on Thursday, a few hours after
parliament gave its approval.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said the air strikes will
not increase the likelihood of an attack on Britain, which he
says militants already view as a top target, with seven plots
foiled over the past year.
On a trip to the English Midlands, Cameron condemned what he
said was a "hideous attack" and praised the bystander's comment.
"Let me also pay credit to the person - you can't quite see who
it is from the film - who made that brilliant statement about
'you ain't no Muslim'," Cameron said.
"Some of us have dedicated speeches and media appearances
and soundbites and everything on this subject, but 'You ain't no
Muslim bruv' said it all much better than I ever could. Thank
you, that will be applauded around the country."
Britain is on its second-highest security alert level of
"severe", meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely,
though not imminent. This is mainly because of the threat posed
by Islamic State.
