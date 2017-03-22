NEW YORK, March 22 New York police ramped up security at British sites across the city on Wednesday after an assailant stabbed a policeman outside Britain's parliament and was then shot by police.

The sites included the British Consulate and the British Mission to the United Nations, senior New York Police Department officials said at a news conference.

Two people died in what British police called a "terrorist incident" that also unfolded on nearby Westminster bridge where witnesses said a car crashed into pedestrians. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis)