NEW YORK, March 22 New York police ramped up
security at British sites across the city on Wednesday after an
assailant stabbed a policeman outside Britain's parliament and
was then shot by police.
The sites included the British Consulate and the British
Mission to the United Nations, senior New York Police Department
officials said at a news conference.
Two people died in what British police called a "terrorist
incident" that also unfolded on nearby Westminster bridge where
witnesses said a car crashed into pedestrians.
