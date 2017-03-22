(Adds color, details on New York deployments)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK, March 22 New York police ramped up
security at British sites across the city on Wednesday after an
assailant fatally stabbed a policeman outside Britain's
parliament and was then shot and killed by police.
Heavily armed officers and explosives-detecting dogs were
deployed to locations including the British Consulate and the
British Mission to the United Nations in Manhattan, senior New
York Police Department officials told a news conference.
"You'll see a larger presence of the dogs at these
locations, as well as (officers) armed with the long guns," said
James Waters, the police department's counterterrorism chief.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill said that while
authorities were concerned about copycat attacks, there was no
specific threat to New York City on Wednesday.
Outside the British Consulate, officers stood guard wearing
helmets and tactical vests and carrying semi-automatic rifles.
Several police cars were parked nearby, their lights flashing.
Police long-gun teams were also deployed to New York's City
Hall and Grand Central Station, the department said.
Four people died and at least 20 were injured in London
after a car plowed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a
policeman close to parliament in what police called a "marauding
terrorist attack."
New York police previously boosted security at prominent
sites around the city after large-scale attacks in Paris,
Brussels and San Bernardino, California, out of an abundance of
caution.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would lend
support to Britain's investigation of the attack but that the
U.S. security posture was unchanged.
"We are in close contact with our British counterparts to
monitor the tragic events and to support the ongoing
investigation," the department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Additional reporting by Timothy
Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)