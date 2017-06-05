WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
pressed his controversial travel ban plans on Monday following a
weekend attack in London, calling for an expedited judicial
review and urging his administration to seek a tougher version
of the proposal.
"The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original
Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version
they submitted to S.C.," Trump, referring to the U.S. Supreme
Court, wrote in a series of tweets on the issue.
"The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of
the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek
much tougher version!" he wrote.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Gareth Jones)