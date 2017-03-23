NEW YORK, March 23 A Utah man was killed and his wife badly injured during Wednesday's attack near the British parliament in London, a relative said on Thursday.

Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and had been due to return to the United States on Thursday, according to a statement from his brother-in-law, Clinton Payne. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chizu Nomiyama)