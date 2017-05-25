(updates with more profiles)
May 25 The following are short profiles of those
identified by family or friends as being among the 22 people
killed in a suicide bombing at a Manchester concert by U.S.
singer Ariana Grande.
ALISON HOWE, 45, and LISA LEES, 43 (from Oldham)
Both Alison Howe and Lisa Lees were killed while waiting to
pick up their daughters from the concert, as confirmed by
Alison's son Jordan.
Their daughters, aged 15, are believed to be safe.
COURTNEY BOYLE, 19, and PHILIP TRON, 32 (from Gateshead),
Courtney Boyle, 19, was at the Ariana Grande concert with
her mother's partner Philip Tron.
"My stunning amazing beautiful daughter, you were my rock
you made me so proud with all you had achieved and my gorgeous
crazy," Leanne Thompson said in a statement published by police
"Philip was such a fun-loving, energetic soul; he would
light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his
infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful
smile." his family said in a separate statement.
MICHELLE KISS
Michelle Kiss, a mother of three children, was at the
concert with her 15-year-old daughter Millie, who was pictured
being comforted by a police officer after the attack.
"Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by
her loss. She has been taken away from us and all that love her
in the most traumatic way possible," her family said in a
statement released by police.
"We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in
her life to get through this extremely difficult time."
ELAINE MCIVER (from Cheshire)
Off-duty Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver, a bubbly
music lover, was attending the concert with her partner Paul
when the bomb exploded, media reported.
"Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music.
Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry
on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she
regularly urged us all to rise up against it," her family said
in a statement released by the police.
"She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by
her partner Paul, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.
Although we will all miss her beyond belief, we absolutely know
she will live in our hearts forever."
SORRELL LECZKOWSKI, 14 (from Leeds)
The teenager had been at the site of the concert with her
mother and grandmother, both injured in the blast.
"Sorrell was only 14 but she was our rock, she kept us all
grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there
was nothing she couldn't do," her grandfather, named in British
media as Paul Healy, said in a statement released by the police.
"She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to
Columbia University in New York to study so she could build
hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and so that she could
build her mum a house," he said.
CHLOE RUTHERFORD, 17, and LIAM CURRY, 19 (from South Shields,
Tyneside)
The families of teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and
Liam Curry, who died in the blast, released a statement to
police, saying they were "perfect in every way for each other
and were meant to be".
"They lived to go to new places together and explore
different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now
they are," they said.
"On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died
their wings were ready but our hearts were not. They were
perfect. They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our
families and they were inseparable.
"Chloe always described herself as ditzy, (and) Liam adored
(her) and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's
demands for chocolate."
EILIDH MACLEOD, 14 (from Barra, Scotland)
Eilidh MacLeod had travelled to the concert from the island
of Barra, in western Scotland, with her friend Laura MacIntrye,
who is still in hospital being treated for burns, according to
media reports.
"Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music
whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with
her pipe band," her parents said, in a statement supplied by
Greater Manchester Police.
"Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we
feel at losing our darling Eilidh.
"As a family we would like to express our thanks and
gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at
this difficult time."
KELLY BREWSTER (from Sheffield)
Kelly Brewster, reported to be 32, had accompanied her
sister and niece to the concert. Her niece's grandmother said
she had died a hero, shielding her sister and her niece from the
blast.
"You saved your sister Claire Booth and my granddaughter
Hollie both so Kelly you fly high with the angels," Tracy Booth
said on Facebook.
Partner Ian Winslow confirmed her death and her Facebook
page had been updated as a memorial page. "Kelly really was the
happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned
together," he said.
NELL JONES (from Knutsford, Cheshire)
Nell Jones, a secondary school pupil reported to be 14, died
in the blast. Her school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive, issued a
condolence statement, saying she was a very bright and popular
student
Teacher David Wheeler said "Nell was a very popular girl,
always smiling, always positive. Her tutor group have been
together since the transition from primary school. It feels like
they have lost a sister not a classmate."
GINA (GEORGINA) BETHANY CALLANDER. 18 (from Lancashire)
Georgina Bethany Callander was an 18-year-old health and
social care student, a music fan who had met Ariana Grande as
well as other performers with whom she had posted many pictures
on social media. "So excited to see u tomorrow," she had tweeted
to the star the day before the concert.
Her former school, Bishop Rawstorne near Leyland in
Lancashire, described her as a lovely and popular student who
would be dearly missed by her two brothers. Bolton Wanderers
Football Club also posted condolences on its web site, as
Georgina had played in its under-11s girls team.
Some of her friends set up a crowdfunder to help her family
with the cost of her funeral.
JOHN ATKINSON (from Radcliffe, Bury)
John Atkinson, who was reportedly 28, studied health and
social care at Bury College and his friends have set up a
Facebook page in his memory.
Local lawmaker Ivan Lewis tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers
are with the family and friends of John Atkinson. Our Radcliffe
community will do all we can to support John's family".
SAFFIE ROSE ROUSSOS, 8 (from Tarleton, Lancashire)
The youngest victim named so far, Saffie Rose Roussos was
described by the headteacher of her school, Chris Upton, as
"simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She
was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be
remembered fondly."
"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not
come home is heartbreaking," he said. "Saffie was quiet and
unassuming with a creative flair."
MARTYN HETT, 29 (from Stockport, Greater Manchester)
Martyn Hett, a public relations manager, described himself
on an internet profile page as someone with a silly sense of
humour who liked "strong women and low culture".
Hett was a fan of the long-running British television series
Coronation Street, set in Manchester, and had a tattoo of one of
the characters on his leg. He had a vivacious personality and
appeared on television several times in the series "Come Dine
With Me" and on magazine programmes talking about his love of
the series and his tattoo.
His brother Dan confirmed his death on Twitter, as did his
friend Russell Hayward.
"He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of
attention," Hayward said.
OLIVIA CAMPBELL, 15 (from Bury, Greater Manchester)
In a last conversation, schoolgirl Olivia Campbell thanked
her mother Charlotte for allowing her to go to the Ariana Grande
concert, and told her she loved her.
The family spent most of Tuesday frantically searching for
her and her mother confirmed on Wednesday that she had been
found dead.
"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken
far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy
loves you so much," her mother posted on Facebook.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tom Heneghan)