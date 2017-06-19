LONDON, June 19 A man who drove a van into
worshippers near a London mosque on Monday was not known to the
security services in terms of far-right extremism, British
minister Ben Wallace said.
"This man was not known to the authorities in the space of
extremism or far-right extremism," Wallace, junior minister for
security in the Home Office, or interior ministry, told Sky
News.
The attack on a group of people leaving prayers at the
Muslim Welfare House and the nearby Finsbury Park Mosque in
north London injured 10 people in what Prime Minister Theresa
May has called a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims.
