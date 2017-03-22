LONDON, March 22 "I heard a thud, turned round
and there was a man lying about 10 yards away from me," Reuters
photographer Toby Melville recalls, describing the moment a man
fell from London's Westminster Bridge to the pavement below
during Wednesday's attack.
It had been a quiet afternoon in central London and Melville
was taking pictures around parliament for stories about
Britain's exit from the European Union.
Melville was standing below the bridge on the south bank of
the River Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament at around
2:30 p.m. when the man landed near him.
"There was a lot of blood coming from his head. I thought
this must be a domestic or horrible accident," Melville said.
"The noisiest part I can remember is the initial thud which
I'm sure was the shock in my mind of hearing the bloke landing
behind me. It was relatively quiet, in my mind anyway," he said.
Melville immediately phoned the emergency services and
decided to go to nearby St Thomas's Hospital to alert doctors
about the injured man. He climbed the steps to reach the bridge
above, and that's when he saw other injured women lying on the
pavement.
"At which point I thought this looks like it's more than
someone's fallen over the wall," he said. Other bystanders were
already rushing to help the victims. At the top of the bridge he
began taking pictures.
British police say four people were killed and at least 20
injured on Wednesday. A car hit pedestrians on Westminster
Bridge, and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to parliament
and was shot.
"Of a dozen or so people, some of them seemed to be
conscious. I didn't know there had been a vehicle involved at
the time, someone said 'bus', someone said 'car' someone said
'shooting'," he said.
"It was just surreal and it was a fairly quick computation
that this was a serious incident and a lot of people injured."
