LONDON Jan 31 British nuclear reprocessing
plant Sellafield said it had detected high levels of
radioactivity at one of its on-site monitors and was operating
at reduced staffing levels on Friday.
"As a result of a conservative and prudent decision, the
Sellafield site is operating normally but with reduced manning
levels today," it said in a statement.
The site said only essential workers were being asked to
report to work. It said the levels of radioactivity detected
were above naturally occurring radiation, but well below that
which would call for any actions to be taken by the workforce on
or off the site.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg)