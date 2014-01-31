* Sellafield tells non-essential staff to stay at home
* Britain says no danger to the public or workers
* State nuclear body says source of radiation unclear
By Kate Holton and Costas Pitas
LONDON, Jan 31 Britain's Sellafield nuclear fuel
reprocessing plant ordered all non-essential staff to stay at
home on Friday while it investigated an elevated radiation
reading onsite, which it later concluded was caused by naturally
occurring radon gas.
Sellafield, the site of Britain's worst nuclear accident in
1957 and once the producer of plutonium for nuclear bombs, said
its investigation had shown there was nothing wrong with any of
its operations.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes
from rocks and soil.
"The number one priority for us is, at all times, safe
secure stewardship of the Sellafield site, which is the most
complex and challenging nuclear site in Europe," it said.
The facility, just outside Britain's striking Lake District
national park on the coast of the Irish sea in northwest
England, had continued to operate normally during the morning
and both the operator and the government had said there was no
risk to the public.
A higher than normal radiation reading was logged overnight
via an air monitor at a perimeter fence.
"Standard weekend working operations will continue, with day
staff due back in on Monday as normal," it added.
Sellafield, a patchwork of grey buildings, industrial
cylinders and cooling towers surrounded by grassland about 300
miles (480 km) northwest of London, said the decision to keep
staff at home was conservative.
NUCLEAR SAFETY
Once the source of plutonium for Britain's nuclear bombs,
Sellafield was the site of the October 1957 Windscale fire,
Britain's worst nuclear accident, when a plutonium reactor
burned for five days, belching radiation into the atmosphere.
It is the site of a civilian nuclear power station that is
being decommissioned by a consortium of British company Amec
, French group Areva, and U.S. firm URS
.
Now one of two nuclear fuel reprocessing plants in Europe
along with Areva's La Hague plant in France, Sellafield receives
spent fuel from power plants across the world, including Japan.
It employs over 10,000 people.
Nuclear experts and academics had said initial information
available to the public indicated this was a minor incident that
had little in common with the 2011 Fukushima and 1986 Chernobyl
disasters.
"This is a prudent precaution until the cause is known and
the situation rectified," said Richard Wakeford, a professor of
epidemiology at the University of Manchester, of the initial
decision to withdraw non-essential staff.
"It's a different situation here than it was at Fukushima
and Chernobyl because you haven't got operating reactors."
But the increased radiation reading, even from radon, could
increase scrutiny of Sellafield's safety record.
Environmental group Greenpeace says Sellafield has the
highest concentration of radioactivity on the planet and that
its reprocessing plants discharge some 8 million litres of
nuclear waste into the sea each day.
It also contains what its deputy managing director George
Beveridge described in 2009 as "the most hazardous industrial
building in western Europe", housing a 150-metre-long (490 feet)
pond used to store spent nuclear fuel.
In April 2005, leaked radioactive waste was discovered from
Sellafield's THORP reprocessing plant which may have started as
early as August 2004. It was categorised as a level 3 event on
the International Nuclear Event Scale and resulted in fines.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has thrown his weight
behind building new nuclear power stations as a way to replace
ageing coal and nuclear power plants.
The government last year signed a $26 billion deal to build
a new nuclear plant in southwest England with the support of
France's EDF and two Chinese partners.
NuGen, a nuclear new build joint venture between Japan's
Toshiba and France's GDF Suez, owns a site adjacent to the
Sellafield reprocessing plant to build a new nuclear power
station. The group wants to build three reactors on the site,
the first scheduled for service in 2024.