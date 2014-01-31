Jan 31 British nuclear reprocessing plant
Sellafield said it had detected elevated levels of radioactivity
at one of its on-site monitors and was operating at reduced
staffing levels on Friday.
The plant is located in Cumbria, northwest England.
PLANT
Since 2005, the plant has been owned by the Nuclear
Decommissioning Authority and operated by Sellafield Ltd.
In 2008, the NDA contracted the management of Sellafield Ltd
to Nuclear Management Partners, a consortium of U.S. company
URS, British company AMEC, and France's Areva. The initial
contract was for five years with the option to extend to 17
years.
Facilities at the site include THORP (thermal oxide
reprocessing plant) and the Magnox nuclear fuel reprocessing
plant.
It is also the site of the remains of Calder Hall, which is
being decommissioned, as well as some other older nuclear
facilities at Windscale.
The UK's National Nuclear Laboratory also has its central
lab on the Sellafield site.
DECOMMISSIONING
The plant is going through a decommissioning programme,
which includes dismantling infrastructure and decontaminating
nuclear waste.
The cost of decommissioning the plant has been estimated at
over 70 billion pounds ($115 billion).
LEAKS
In April 2005, leaked radioactive waste was discovered from
THORP through a crack into a sump chamber that might have
started as early as August 2004, and was categorised as a level
3 event on the International Nuclear Event Scale, and resulted
in fines.
In 2010, the UK government said Sellafield was one of eight
possible sites considered suitable for future nuclear power
stations.
In 2011, the government confirmed the site was suitable and
said it hoped an electricity generating company would choose to
build a power station there by 2025.
Objections to the site have been raised by the governments
of Ireland, Norway and the Isle of Man, concerned by the risks
of contamination.
($1 = 0.6062 British pounds)
