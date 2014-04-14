LONDON, April 14 Britain's nuclear reprocessing site Sellafield named on Monday a consortium of WS Atkins , Areva and Mace as the preferred bidder for work managing one of its oldest nuclear waste silos.

The contract is estimated to be worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.34 billion), according to the notice published in the Official Journal of the European Union in 2013, when it went out to tender.

The consortium, which formed a joint venture specifically for the project, will see the companies process nuclear waste from the Magnox Swaf Storage Silo on the Sellafield site in northwest England.

The final contract award will be subject to approval from Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. ($1=0.5980 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)