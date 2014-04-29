UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, April 29 Shares in Serco slumped 18 percent in early trading on Tuesday after the British outsourcing firm warned it could downgrade its profit expectations.
Serco, which had already warned in January that profit this year would be lower than last due to underperforming contracts, said after the market closed on Monday that it could revise its profit expectations down further and issue new shares to shore up its finances. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts