LONDON,, July 14 Outsourcing firm Serco on Monday named Balfour Beatty's Kevin Craven to head its British central government business after a series of damaging scandals in the division.

Serco was rocked last year after it was found to have overcharged the British government on a contract to tag criminals - sparking a ban on new government work, the exit of its long-serving CEO and a big hit to profits.

Following a group overhaul and hefty repayments the ban ended in January after six months and the firm will now look to Craven to help improve relations with government - the firm's biggest customer, whose central division work generated revenue of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.72 billion) for Serco in 2013.

"(Kevin) has a strong track record both in growing businesses and developing strong teams. He is well known to many of our central government customers, and his appointment is a further important step in delivering our corporate renewal plan," Serco Chief Executive Rupert Soames said in a statement.

To lead a recovery across the wider group, Soames, who took charge of Serco in May, is reviewing all the firm's contracts, operations and structure and has launched a share placing to raise cash.

The firm has already downgraded 2014 profit forecasts three times and earlier this month said it expected to write down the value of some larger loss-making contracts.

Craven, who has led Balfour Beatty Services for the last four years covering sectors such as rail, highways and utilities, will join Serco on Sept. 1, 2014.

Shares in Serco, which posted total adjusted revenue of 5.1 billion pounds in 2013, closed at 360 pence on Monday, down 42 percent on a year ago.

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by David Evans)