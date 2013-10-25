UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON Oct 25 Britain's government welcomed the resignation of Serco's CEO as a "positive move" on Friday, as its Chairman said it became increasingly clear over time that it was appropriate for Chris Hyman to go.
"Whilst it is early days in their programme of renewal, this is a positive move by Serco and a step forward," Britain's Cabinet Office said in a statement.
It added that its review of all Serco's central government contracts was ongoing.
Separately, Chairman Alastair Lyons told Reuters that the board overhaul and Hyman's departure were a "fresh start" for the company.
"This has become increasingly clear that it was an appropriate course for the company," Lyons said.
Lyons added that the group had appointed headhunters to look for a replacement for Hyman from outside the group.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.